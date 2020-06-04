Overview

Dr. Rex Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Rex H Wu MD PLLC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.