Dr. Rex Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rex Williams, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They completed their fellowship with SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Total Pain Care120 Stone Creek Blvd Ste 500, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-2040Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pain Management Consultants971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1060, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 362-1577
-
3
Rose City Orthopaedics500 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 233-8315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Wish I had a General Practitioner like him! Although I don't go to him often, I have been seeing him for years. He's also an excellent anesthesiologist as I never know that he has given me injections in my lumbar. The absolute best doctor I've ever been to and I'm almost 67 years old. That's saying a lot and think it's his personality and care about his patients. His entire staff is nice and helpful. Can't say enough about Dr. Rex!
About Dr. Rex Williams, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1821034596
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.