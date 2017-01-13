Overview

Dr. Rex Williams, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They completed their fellowship with SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA



Dr. Williams works at Total Pain Care in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS and Thomasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.