Dr. Rex Williams, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rex Williams, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They completed their fellowship with SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

Dr. Williams works at Total Pain Care in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS and Thomasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Total Pain Care
    120 Stone Creek Blvd Ste 500, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 420-2040
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Pain Management Consultants
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1060, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 362-1577
    Rose City Orthopaedics
    500 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 233-8315

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 13, 2017
    Wish I had a General Practitioner like him! Although I don't go to him often, I have been seeing him for years. He's also an excellent anesthesiologist as I never know that he has given me injections in my lumbar. The absolute best doctor I've ever been to and I'm almost 67 years old. That's saying a lot and think it's his personality and care about his patients. His entire staff is nice and helpful. Can't say enough about Dr. Rex!
    Kathy Martin in Raymond, MS — Jan 13, 2017
    About Dr. Rex Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821034596
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Mississippi
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rex Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

