Overview

Dr. Rex Stubbs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stubbs works at Premier Women's Care Of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.