Dr. Rex Stubbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Rex Stubbs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stubbs works at
Locations
Premier Women's Care of Southwest Florida9021 PARK ROYAL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 432-5858Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was my gynecologist for 30 years. Always professional,compassionate and and caring. Recently moved out of the area and had a horrible experience with a new doctor. Really made me appreciate the care I received from him all these years. You won’t find a better doctor.
About Dr. Rex Stubbs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750363941
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Stubbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes.
Dr. Stubbs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stubbs has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Perimenopause.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
