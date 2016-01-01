Overview

Dr. Rex Reynolds, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.



Dr. Reynolds works at Covenant Urology Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.