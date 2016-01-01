See All Pediatricians in Methuen, MA
Dr. Rex Pajela, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Overview

Dr. Rex Pajela, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Methuen, MA. They graduated from Manila Ctrl U and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.

Dr. Pajela works at SMG Methuen Pediatrics in Methuen, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Methuen Pediatrics
    380R Merrimack St Ste 3B, Methuen, MA 01844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 687-6355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rex Pajela, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932196268
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • Manila Ctrl U
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pajela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pajela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pajela works at SMG Methuen Pediatrics in Methuen, MA. View the full address on Dr. Pajela’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pajela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pajela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pajela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pajela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

