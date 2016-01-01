Dr. Pajela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rex Pajela, MD
Overview
Dr. Rex Pajela, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Methuen, MA. They graduated from Manila Ctrl U and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.

Locations
SMG Methuen Pediatrics380R Merrimack St Ste 3B, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 687-6355
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rex Pajela, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1932196268
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Manila Ctrl U
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pajela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pajela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pajela speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pajela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pajela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pajela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pajela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.