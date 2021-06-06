Overview

Dr. Rex Mowat, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, Hillsdale Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Mowat works at Toledo Clinic Cancer Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Wauseon, OH and Adrian, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.