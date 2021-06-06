Dr. Rex Mowat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mowat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Mowat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rex Mowat, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, Hillsdale Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Mowat works at
Locations
-
1
Toledo Clinic Incorporated4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5605
-
2
Fulton County Health Center725 S Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 330-2708Friday9:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Utp Infusion Center1325 Conference Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6644
- 4 777 Kimole Ln, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (517) 263-2507
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- Henry County Hospital
- Hillsdale Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I’m very impress With Dr Mowatt. He listen to my concerns. Makes you feel special
About Dr. Rex Mowat, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
