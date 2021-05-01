Overview

Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alameda, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Sutter Delta Medical Center and Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.



Dr. Moulton-Barrett works at Rex E Moutlon-Barrett,MD S Corp in Alameda, CA with other offices in Brentwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.