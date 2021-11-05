See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Rex Moss, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rex Moss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Moss works at Medical Specialists Associated in Dallas, TX with other offices in Oakdale, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Specialists Associated
    5461 La Sierra Dr, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 346-0602
    Medical Specialists Associated
    10670 N Central Expy Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-8541
    10 Taddei Court 10 Taddei Ct, Oakdale, CT 06370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 848-0887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Swine Flu
Bronchospasm
Fever
Swine Flu
Bronchospasm

Fever
Swine Flu
Bronchospasm
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Bone Disorders
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Dr. Moss cares for my 96 year old mother who is very hard of hearing, partially blind, and wants that "miracle cure" for everything ailing her. He is very patient with her, listens to her concerns, and makes healthy recommendations (which she for the most part will not do.) I never have a problem getting an appointment or an email answered.
    Cltcats — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Rex Moss, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265400816
    Education & Certifications

    • Meth Hosps of Dallas
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • Baylor University
