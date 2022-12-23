See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Rex Morgan, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (141)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rex Morgan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Morgan works at East Cooper Vascular Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Cooper Coastal Family Physicians- Mullis Location
    851 Leonard Fulghum Dr Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 849-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Insomnia

Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Insomnia
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Gout
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Shingles
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Immunization Administration
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hypokalemia
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Laryngitis
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Prostatitis
Confusion
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis A
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Cystitis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Prostatitis
Pulmonary Hypertension
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 141 ratings
    Patient Ratings (141)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Excellent service and resolution
    Paul — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Rex Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992771000
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Med U South Carolina
    Internship
    • Musc Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Livingston University
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rex Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at East Cooper Vascular Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    141 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

