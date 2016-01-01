Dr. Rex Moody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Moody, MD
Overview
Dr. Rex Moody, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Moody works at
Locations
Thomas N Stephenson M.d. P.A.194 Finley Golf Course Rd Ste 202, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (919) 929-1101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rex Moody, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1891814323
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moody has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.
