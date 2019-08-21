Overview

Dr. Rex Marco, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Marco works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.