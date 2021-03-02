Dr. Rex Mahnensmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahnensmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Mahnensmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rex Mahnensmith, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Mahnensmith works at
DOCS Medical Group832 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 863-5288Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Saint Mary's Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Rex is very caring and friendly. He never rushes you through your appointment and listens to all your questions and concerns.
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1760466528
- Yale
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- Yale University
- Denison University, Granville, Ohio
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Mahnensmith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahnensmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahnensmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahnensmith works at
Dr. Mahnensmith has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahnensmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahnensmith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahnensmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahnensmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahnensmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.