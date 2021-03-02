See All Nephrologists in Southington, CT
Dr. Rex Mahnensmith, MD

Nephrology & Hypertension
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rex Mahnensmith, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Mahnensmith works at Rex L Mahnensmith, MD in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DOCS Medical Group
    832 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 863-5288
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swimmer's Ear
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Gout
Acute Kidney Failure
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Alkalosis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthritis of the Wrist
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Anemia
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Coronary Atherosclerosis
Crystalline Arthritis
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
Difficulty With Walking
Disuse Osteoporosis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Goiter
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive
Hyperkalemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Idiopathic Osteoporosis
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nutritional Anemia
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pernicious Anemia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Primary Osteoporosis
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Retina Diseases
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
Secondary Osteoporosis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Senile Osteo
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Osteoporosis of Hip Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2021
    Doctor Rex is very caring and friendly. He never rushes you through your appointment and listens to all your questions and concerns.
    John Gomez — Mar 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rex Mahnensmith, MD
    About Dr. Rex Mahnensmith, MD

    • Nephrology & Hypertension
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760466528
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale
    • Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
    • Yale University
    • Denison University, Granville, Ohio
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rex Mahnensmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahnensmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahnensmith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahnensmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahnensmith works at Rex L Mahnensmith, MD in Southington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Mahnensmith’s profile.

    Dr. Mahnensmith has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahnensmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahnensmith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahnensmith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahnensmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahnensmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

