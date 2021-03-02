Overview

Dr. Rex Mahnensmith, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Mahnensmith works at Rex L Mahnensmith, MD in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.