Dr. Rex Largen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Largen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Largen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rex Largen, MD is a dermatologist in Lincoln, NE. Dr. Largen completed a residency at Kansas University Mc. He currently practices at Nebraska Dermatology and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Nebraska Dermatology5533 S 27th St Ste 103, Lincoln, NE 68512 Directions (402) 423-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Rex Largen, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1326036112
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Mc
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
Admitting Hospitals
- Bryan East Campus
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Largen?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Largen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Largen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Largen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Largen has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Largen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Largen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Largen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Largen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Largen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.