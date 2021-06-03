Overview

Dr. Rex Hung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hung works at MedStar Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.