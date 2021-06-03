See All Plastic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Rex Hung, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rex Hung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Hung works at MedStar Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
    9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 214, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 444-1392
    MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
    5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 2, Baltimore, MD 21239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 444-4275
    MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
    9000 Franklin Square Dr # 1, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-6360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Frostbite Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Immune Defect Due to Absence of Thymus Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Neoplasm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neoplasm
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr Hung performed a breast reduction on me last year and I couldn’t be more pleased with the results. He was very tentative and explained everything. He also was very quick to help when I experienced some minor issues after surgery. I highly recommend this doctor!
    — Tina Cave, Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Rex Hung, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1972846103
    Education & Certifications

    • MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Washington Univeristy In St. Louis
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rex Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

