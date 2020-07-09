Dr. Rex Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rex Gomez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
Gomez GI1273 Florida Ave S, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 690-0002Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
F. Aguilo-Seara, MD, LLC1974 US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 504-4440Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Doctor and excellent professional, gives support to his patients in the concerns. I am very satisfied
About Dr. Rex Gomez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1891745147
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.