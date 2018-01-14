Dr. Rex Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Gentry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rex Gentry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.
- 1 121 Lakeside Ave Ste 100B, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 324-1200
Gentry is an awesome dr. Very patient. Explains things well.
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1316157258
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
