Dr. Revital Yehezkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Revital Yehezkel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Hvma-dept of Path and Lab Medicine133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1191Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I loved her so much as my Dr. She is easy to talk to and so knowledgeable. Great bed side manner and truly cares about her patients. I moved to nh and still traveled to Cambridge to her office.
About Dr. Revital Yehezkel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073741633
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
