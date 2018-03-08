See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Revathy Sundaram, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (3)
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Revathy Sundaram, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Sundaram works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty
    263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Thalassemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Thalassemia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2018
    EB in Brooklyn, NY — Mar 08, 2018
    About Dr. Revathy Sundaram, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1215999008
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island College Hospital
    Residency
    • Cmdnj-Rutgers-St Peters|Long Island College Hospital|Muhlenberg Hosp
    Internship
    • Muhlenberg Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Madras Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sundaram works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sundaram’s profile.

    Dr. Sundaram has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

