Overview

Dr. Reva Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Sharma works at Franciscan Physician Network McFarland Family & Internal Medicine in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.