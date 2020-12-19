See All Family Doctors in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Reuven Sison, MD

Family Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reuven Sison, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from Emilio Aguinaldo Educational Corp College Of Medicine, Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Dr. Sison works at MICHAEL P. MILLIGAN, MD INC. in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA and South Gate, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael P Milligan MD Inc.
    35200 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 202-3931
  2. 2
    Lakeside Medical Organization A Medical Grp Inc
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 150, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 295-5920
  3. 3
    Lilia H Rivas DDS Inc
    9401 Long Beach Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 582-8612

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 19, 2020
    Outstanding and personable.
    Dennis Constant — Dec 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Reuven Sison, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1225143274
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Emilio Aguinaldo Educational Corp College Of Medicine, Emilio Aguinaldo College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reuven Sison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.