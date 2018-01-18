Dr. Reuven Moshenyat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moshenyat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuven Moshenyat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reuven Moshenyat, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Moshenyat works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Medical Group PC1958 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 645-8901
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moshenyat?
Dr rueven is our dr he helps us control our asthmas very well thank you
About Dr. Reuven Moshenyat, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English, Belarusian and Belorussian
- 1598719585
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moshenyat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moshenyat accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moshenyat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moshenyat works at
Dr. Moshenyat has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moshenyat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moshenyat speaks Belarusian and Belorussian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moshenyat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moshenyat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moshenyat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moshenyat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.