Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Bromberg works at
Locations
Kim Patrick Murray MD1330 Coral Way Ste 403, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 250-9998
Miami Rheumatology LLC715 Sw 73rd Ave, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 585-5117
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Children's Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr . Have wonderful personality have great staff help me a lot with my condition
About Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1487856571
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Rheumatology, Stanford
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics-University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
