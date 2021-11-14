Dr. Reut Bardach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reut Bardach, MD
Overview
Dr. Reut Bardach, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Locations
Womens Care Florida - Trinity OBGYN9332 State Road 54 Ste 406, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-7734Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's a sweetheart and her staff is great. She takes the time to talk to you and ask how you've been feeling. She stays current with different tests women need as they get older. I find her to be down to earth and a very positive attitude.
About Dr. Reut Bardach, MD
- Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. John hospital and medical center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO
