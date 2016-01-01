Dr. Reuel Aspacio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aspacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuel Aspacio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reuel Aspacio, MD is a dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. Dr. Aspacio completed a residency at Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center. He currently practices at Summerlin Dermatology and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Aspacio is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Summerlin Dermatology8310 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 243-4501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Reuel Aspacio, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Ilocano, Italian, Spanish and Tagalog
- Male
- 1366420887
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center
- University of California San Francisco-Fresno Education Program
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aspacio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aspacio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Aspacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Aspacio has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more.
Dr. Aspacio speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Ilocano, Italian, Spanish and Tagalog.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Aspacio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aspacio.
