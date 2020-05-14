Overview

Dr. Reuben Valenzuela, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Valenzuela works at HSHS Medical Group - Springfield in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.