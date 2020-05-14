Dr. Reuben Valenzuela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenzuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Valenzuela, MD
Dr. Reuben Valenzuela, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
HSHS Neuroscience Center - Springfield421 N 9th St # 240, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 757-6868
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Dr. Valenzuela is one of the best doctors I have seen. He takes his time during appointments. I have tremendous respect for him. I appreciate how knowledgeable he is in treating Multiple Sclerosis. Anyone who has MS should make an appointment!
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
Dr. Valenzuela has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenzuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
