Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University Of North Texas Hsc, College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Starr County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Valentin works at Southern Texas Nephrology in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Texas Nephrology
    350 N Expressway, Brownsville, TX 78521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Regional Medical Center
  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Knapp Medical Center
  • Mission Regional Medical Center
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • Starr County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acidosis
Hypertension
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acidosis

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2016
    Excellent competent Dr who seems to actually care about his clients.
    M Kevin Currie in McAllen Tx — Dec 04, 2016
    About Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407037484
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of North Texas Hsc, College Of Osteopathic Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reuben Valentin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valentin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valentin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valentin works at Southern Texas Nephrology in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Valentin’s profile.

    Dr. Valentin has seen patients for Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valentin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valentin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valentin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

