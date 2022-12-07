Dr. Reuben Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Shin, MD
Overview
Dr. Reuben Shin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA.
Dr. Shin works at
Locations
-
1
Essex Surgical Associates, PC100 Cummings Ctr Ste 112D, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 922-9226Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lahey Surgical Weight Loss Center480 Maple St # 103, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 304-8415
-
3
Addison Gilbert Hospital298 Washington St Fl 4, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 232-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shin?
Great bedside manner, super friendly, very informative and caring provider.
About Dr. Reuben Shin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1801159496
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.