Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Troy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Richardson III works at Sleep Disorders Medicine in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Troy, AL and Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.