Dr. Reuben Ram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Ram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reuben Ram, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 732-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ram?
About Dr. Reuben Ram, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1275809691
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ram using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ram works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.