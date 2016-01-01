Dr. Reuben Maggard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Maggard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reuben Maggard, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Maggard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reuben Maggard, MD9838 Old Baymeadows Rd PMB 99, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (606) 203-5182
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maggard?
About Dr. Reuben Maggard, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1558572065
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maggard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maggard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maggard works at
Dr. Maggard has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maggard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maggard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.