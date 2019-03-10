See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Reuben Ingber, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Reuben Ingber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    1323 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 (718) 627-7750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Mar 10, 2019
    I give Dr. ingber hightest recommendation. His diagnosos and Treatment are accurate and helpful. He gets 5 stars.
    — Mar 10, 2019
    About Dr. Reuben Ingber, MD

    Pain Medicine
    43 years of experience
    English, Hebrew
    1164410361
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reuben Ingber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ingber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ingber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ingber has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

