Super Profile

Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.5 (272)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Gobezie works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Concord Township, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Rotator Cuff Tear and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TriPoint Medical Center
    7590 Auburn Rd, Concord Township, OH 44077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 746-8537
  2. 2
    Gobezie Shoulder Institute
    25501 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 746-8537

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr. Gobezie is a Harvard doctor who is an awesome doctor and an awesome human. He listens and explains things thoroughly. I have been told that torn rotator cuff surgery is the worst that you can go through, but NOT with Dr.Gobezie. Some of the procedures that he does, he actually invented. Highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295786770
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Shoulder Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Residency
• Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
    Residency
    Internship
    Internship
• Brigham & Women Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School

