Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD
Overview
Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
1
TriPoint Medical Center7590 Auburn Rd, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (844) 746-8537
2
Gobezie Shoulder Institute25501 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (844) 746-8537
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gobezie is a Harvard doctor who is an awesome doctor and an awesome human. He listens and explains things thoroughly. I have been told that torn rotator cuff surgery is the worst that you can go through, but NOT with Dr.Gobezie. Some of the procedures that he does, he actually invented. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1295786770
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Shoulder Fellowship
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Brigham & Women Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University
