Dr. Reuben Garcia-Carrasquillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Garcia-Carrasquillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Reuben Garcia-Carrasquillo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo?
About Dr. Reuben Garcia-Carrasquillo, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134201742
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo works at
Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Carrasquillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.