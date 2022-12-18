Overview

Dr. Reuben Ellis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Valley, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at Fort Valley FMC Dialysis in Fort Valley, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.