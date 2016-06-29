Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bueno Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Lahey Clin Fdn
Dr. Bueno Jr works at
Locations
Vanderbilt Department of Surgery1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3701, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2350
Vanderbilt Burn Center1211 21st Ave S Rm 1123 # 11, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-9896
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Extremely knowledgeable, very professional. Without avoiding the hard issues, Dr. Bueno has a way of making a patient feel at ease, even when the stakes are high.
About Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1821066192
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin Fdn
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- St Mary Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bueno Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bueno Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bueno Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bueno Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bueno Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bueno Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bueno Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.