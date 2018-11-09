Dr. Retna Billano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Retna Billano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Retna Billano, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Billano works at
Locations
-
1
Heights Dermatology & Aesthetics4325 Dolly Ridge Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 591-2169Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Billano was referred to me in January of 2017 by a physician who is also her patient. She has proven herself to be honest , knowledgeable & experienced with a staff that is second to none. I’ve used the services of other dermatologist in the past and been disappointed in the results from Botox and Fillers. Thanks to Dr.Billano I now look rested ,natural and at least ten years younger !
About Dr. Retna Billano, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Indonesian and Tagalog
- 1033208541
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Bapt Med Ctrs
- University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Dermatology
Dr. Billano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billano works at
Dr. Billano has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Billano speaks Indonesian and Tagalog.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Billano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.