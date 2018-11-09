Overview

Dr. Retna Billano, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Billano works at Heights Dermatology & Aesthetics in Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.