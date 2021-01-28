Dr. Reshma Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reshma Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reshma Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Piedmont Physicians Endocrinology, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism35 Collier Rd NW Ste 775, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 594-5641
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel was very efficient and kind. Staff very pleasant and patient. Easy to work with.
About Dr. Reshma Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760693519
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.