Overview

Dr. Reshma Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Piedmont Physicians Group in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.