Dr. Reshma Narula, MD
Overview
Dr. Reshma Narula, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
New Haven Office800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4085Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 15 York St Fl 10, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 737-2935
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment scheduling was convenient. Appointment wasn't rushed. She took her time & explained symptoms and how to prevent future issues. She listened & answered questions in a way that was easy to understand. Explained conditions well Very kind & compassionate.
About Dr. Reshma Narula, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narula has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narula has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.
