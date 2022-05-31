Dr. Marri-Gottam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reshma Marri-Gottam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reshma Marri-Gottam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI.
Dr. Marri-Gottam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newland Medical Associates, PC31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 225, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 552-0620
-
2
Stephen W. Sturman MD PC44000 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 210, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 663-3910
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marri-Gottam?
Excellent office staff and a caring knowledgeable doc make all the difference.
About Dr. Reshma Marri-Gottam, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Telugu
- 1568775526
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marri-Gottam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marri-Gottam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marri-Gottam works at
Dr. Marri-Gottam has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marri-Gottam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marri-Gottam speaks Telugu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marri-Gottam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marri-Gottam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marri-Gottam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marri-Gottam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.