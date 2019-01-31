Dr. Markan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reshma Markan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reshma Markan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin
Locations
Advanced Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic7400 Fannin St Ste 855, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-9466
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! Life changing! Dr Markan is highly professional. She made me feel deeply cared about when she took the time to sit and listen to all my concerns and answered all of my questions. I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Reshma Markan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1366535783
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markan works at
