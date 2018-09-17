Dr. Reshma L Mahtani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahtani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reshma L Mahtani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reshma L Mahtani, DO is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Mahtani works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was blessed to have been referred to Dr. Mahtani. It was only 2.5 years ago when I was first diagnosed with breast cancer. Being in such a state of shock having it returned so quickly I needed to look at all my options and sought many opinions. Dr. Mahtani is extremely experienced, detailed, very thorough, & dedicated. If it was not for her & her due diligence, I would have been treated with chemo for a more aggressive type of cancer that I did not have. She is awesome. Thank you Dr. Mahtani
About Dr. Reshma L Mahtani, DO
- Breast Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902091218
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Medical Center
- St Vincents Hospital Medical Center
- Greenwich Hospital
- New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
