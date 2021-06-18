See All Rheumatologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Reshma Khan, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reshma Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their fellowship with Detroit Receiving Hospital

Dr. Khan works at Palm beach rheumatology and wellness center in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Rheumatology And Wellness Center
    550 Heritage Dr, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 658-1323
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hyperkalemia
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Behçet's Disease
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Proteinuria
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Scleroderma
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Syphilis Infections
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vasculitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Very knowledgeable and caring. Great bedside manner
    — Jun 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Reshma Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1851602221
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Detroit Receiving Hospital
    Residency
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reshma Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Palm beach rheumatology and wellness center in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

