Overview

Dr. Reshma Katira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Katira works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.