Dr. Reshma Haugen, MD

Dermatology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reshma Haugen, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Haugen works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northshore University Health System
    2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8060
    9933 Woods Dr Ste 200, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2022
    I saw Dr. Haugen for the first time last month. She did a thorough examination, answered all of my questions and made me feel very comfortable.
    About Dr. Reshma Haugen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083947238
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    • St Louis U, School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reshma Haugen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haugen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haugen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haugen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haugen has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haugen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haugen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haugen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haugen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haugen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

