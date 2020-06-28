Overview

Dr. Resad Pasic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Sarajevo and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Pasic works at University Of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.