Dr. Resad Pasic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Sarajevo and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Uofl Health - Uofl Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 271-5999
Ulp Orthopaedics401 E Chestnut St Unit 410, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 271-5999
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
After a long research, I have found Dr. Pasic and went to see him as an out of state patient. His experience with minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery was the reason for us to travel from Florida to Louisville, KY with two kids. We are so glad that we found Dr. Pasic and travelled over 1000 miles to get his care. He was super with explaining and planning the best case, worse case and in-between for my complex endometriosis and bladder mass surgery. He was very through and detail oriented. A long and potentially complex surgery went well under the exceptional execution of Dr. Pasic. He is a very humble, professional an exceptional doctor. I highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- University of Sarajevo
Dr. Pasic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasic accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasic speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.