Dr. Resa Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Resa Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Healthy Kids Pediatric Center44365 Premier Plz Ste 220, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 977-4902
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is an incredible pediatrician. She is patient, thorough, perceptive, open-minded, warm & kind. My kids both love her and never dread going to the doctor. She also caught our younger son’s rare disorder immediately, helped us find the right specialists, and makes sure they’re prioritizing our case. Dr. Davis’s office is always miraculously able to fit us in for sick visits. She calls to check up on the kids after she’s seen them, even outside her work hours. I genuinely can’t imagine a better doctor for our children and will always be grateful that I was lucky enough to find her!
About Dr. Resa Davis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- Wright State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.