Dr. Reps Sundin, MD
Overview
Dr. Reps Sundin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Reston Hospital Center, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Sundin works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery1500 Cornerside Blvd Ste 400, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (205) 934-3245
-
2
Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery7611 Forest Ave Ste 210, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 290-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend the J Plasma skin tightening procedure at Dr. Sundin's office! J Plasma is a minimally invasive technology that tightens the skin most anywhere on the body. I chose this procedure because I wanted to tighten my abdomen and flank area without creating a large scar. I was very comfortable (and awake) throughout the procedure. Dr. Sundin explained everything to me in advance and continued to check on me from start to finish. I experienced minimal downtime from the procedure and returned to work only a few days later. I am very happy with the results and see a significant improvement. The staff and doctors are great and I would do it again!
About Dr. Reps Sundin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841320728
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hosp
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Georgetown University
- Plastic Surgery
