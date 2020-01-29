See All Hand Surgeons in Vienna, VA
Dr. Reps Sundin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Reps Sundin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Reston Hospital Center, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Sundin works at Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery in Vienna, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery
    1500 Cornerside Blvd Ste 400, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-3245
    Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery
    7611 Forest Ave Ste 210, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 290-0909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Skin Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2020
    I highly recommend the J Plasma skin tightening procedure at Dr. Sundin's office! J Plasma is a minimally invasive technology that tightens the skin most anywhere on the body. I chose this procedure because I wanted to tighten my abdomen and flank area without creating a large scar. I was very comfortable (and awake) throughout the procedure. Dr. Sundin explained everything to me in advance and continued to check on me from start to finish. I experienced minimal downtime from the procedure and returned to work only a few days later. I am very happy with the results and see a significant improvement. The staff and doctors are great and I would do it again!
    Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Reps Sundin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841320728
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hosp
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reps Sundin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sundin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

