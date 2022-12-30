Dr. Renzo Zaldivar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaldivar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renzo Zaldivar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renzo Zaldivar, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Zaldivar works at
Locations
Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Consultants, P.A.3731 NW Cary Pkwy Ste 101, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 443-2557
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Renzo is an awesome communicator and a very calming doctor regarding the whole process. I was referred to him by another physician and I am completely satisfied with his handling of my issue and am looking forward to having my upcoming surgery.
About Dr. Renzo Zaldivar, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Med Center
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaldivar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaldivar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaldivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zaldivar works at
Dr. Zaldivar has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaldivar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaldivar speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaldivar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaldivar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaldivar, there are benefits to both methods.