Dr. Renzo Zaldivar, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renzo Zaldivar, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Zaldivar works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Consultants, P.A. in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Consultants, P.A.
    3731 NW Cary Pkwy Ste 101, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 443-2557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 30, 2022
    Renzo is an awesome communicator and a very calming doctor regarding the whole process. I was referred to him by another physician and I am completely satisfied with his handling of my issue and am looking forward to having my upcoming surgery.
    — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. Renzo Zaldivar, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1548234313
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota Med Center
    • Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renzo Zaldivar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaldivar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaldivar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaldivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaldivar works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Consultants, P.A. in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Zaldivar’s profile.

    Dr. Zaldivar has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaldivar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaldivar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaldivar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaldivar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaldivar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

