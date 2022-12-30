Overview

Dr. Renzo Zaldivar, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Zaldivar works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Consultants, P.A. in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.