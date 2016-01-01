Dr. Renzo Loyaga-Rendon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loyaga-Rendon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renzo Loyaga-Rendon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renzo Loyaga-Rendon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de San Agustin - Peru (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and UAB Hospital.
Dr. Loyaga-Rendon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Primary Care Partners2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loyaga-Rendon?
About Dr. Renzo Loyaga-Rendon, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275742389
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation (GME)
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital (GME)
- Universidad Nacional de San Agustin - Peru (SOM)
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loyaga-Rendon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Loyaga-Rendon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Loyaga-Rendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loyaga-Rendon works at
Dr. Loyaga-Rendon has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loyaga-Rendon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loyaga-Rendon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loyaga-Rendon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loyaga-Rendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loyaga-Rendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.