Overview

Dr. Renzo Loyaga-Rendon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de San Agustin - Peru (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Loyaga-Rendon works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.