Dr. Renzo Cataldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Renzo Cataldo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Trieste, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Mountain Heart Cardiology2000 S Thompson St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 226-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arizona Arrhythmia Consultants7301 E 2nd St Ste 118, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 246-3000
Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale10117 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532
Dr. Rimma Finkel1727 W Frye Rd Ste 250, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 963-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I've seen Dr Cataldo for over 10 years. He is an excellent listener s never rushed and responds to concerns.
About Dr. Renzo Cataldo, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1174526677
- University of Utah
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- St Vincent's Med Center Of Richmond
- Universita Degli Studi Di Trieste, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Scuola D'Italia New York
- Cardiology
Dr. Cataldo speaks Italian and Spanish.
