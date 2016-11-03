Overview

Dr. Renzo Cataldo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Trieste, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Cataldo works at Mountain Heart Medical LLC in Flagstaff, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.